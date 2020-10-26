Hampton police: dog kills infant on Scotland Road

Police said the child had been sleeping in bed with its parents when the attack's motion woke them - and when the baby's father saw it's injuries, he killed the dog.

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday morning, the Hampton Police Division said a dog had killed an infant in the first block of Scotland Road.

Police said they got an emergency call just after 3:15 a.m., saying that a dog had mauled and killed a baby at that scene.

When officers reached the area, they found a baby who had injuries "consistent with a canine attack." Hampton Fire and Rescue pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

The child's age was not given, but police described him or her as "a small infant."

The owners of the dog, a mixed-breed German Shepherd, had euthanized it before responders arrived at the scene.

Police said their investigation revealed the child had been sleeping in bed with its parents when excessive motion woke them up - and when the baby's father saw the injuries to his child, he killed the dog.

The family said the dog had not previously shown signs of aggression.