HAMPTON — Hampton University hasn’t had any Native American students in over a decade, but at one point they were at the forefront of helping them achieve an education.

Back in 1878, Hampton University welcomed 60 native American Indians to live and learn on their campus, which was a rarity at that time. The school is now being recognized for this advancement.

The university’s first Native American dorm, the Wigwam, was built in 1878 and it's still being used today. The building is now the university's Educational Resources Center, but everything from the bricks, to the terraces, remain just like they were 140 years ago.

The building will receive $500,000 in renovations in order to preserve its history.

The university received the grant the National Park Service.

"The building was built by students, the brick was made by the students, the lumber was milled by the students,” said Doretha Spells, Vice President of Business Affairs. "It is a sense of pride for the university."

She said it was the U.S. Army's decision to send Native Americans to college, and Hampton University welcomed them with open arms.

"It was rare, we were on the forefront," said Spells. “The U.S. Army wanted to use these Indians, as looking at getting a positive example of American Indians, and Hampton was excellent for that choice.”

Hampton is one of 19 universities nationwide to receive this grant from the National Park Service.

"The grant will allow us to preserve the building, renovate the building, so it will still be here for years to come,” said Spells.

The restoration is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC