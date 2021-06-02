Lee Hall Depot renovations completed, historic railroad opens to visitors this weekend

The historic Lee Hall Depot is opening this weekend after long-awaited renovations were completed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Lee Hall Depot has been under renovation for several years now, and it hasn't always been smooth sailing. However, after some donations and a few years, the renovations are complete and the restored 1881 train station is opening to visitors!

The city of Newport News made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter, saying the depot is opening this weekend for a sneak preview.

Service ended at the depot in the late 1970s and the recent renovations were an effort to preserve 150 years worth of history.

Now, visitors will finally be able to reserve tickets to checkout the station and its history.

According to the city, visitors can o reserve tickets for a free tour of the restored 1881 train station on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the ticket, visitors will take part in a 30 minute guided tour featuring rooms outfitted in 1900s decorations , as well as have access to other fun festivities.

Outside of the train station, ticket holders can interact with costumed rail characters, take photos with Chessie, the Railroad Kitty, check out the garden scale model train layout, and interact with the locomotive cab simulator.

There will also be a singing conductor every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m., and story time for kids on the hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you can't make it this Saturday, free admission will continue through the month of June. All you have to do is reserve tickets here.