JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Juliann Crystal Hobbs was reported as a missing person to the Virginia Beach Police Department in April of this year.

Investigators have recently received information that an acquaintance dropped Hobbs off at around 1:30 p.m. on March 11, 2019, at the end of Sycamore Landing Road in James City County. That is the last time that she was seen.

Hobbs is 38-years-old and she is about 5’8” tall and 135 pounds. She suffers from a medical condition that poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Hobbs is not considered a danger to others.

If anyone has seen Hobbs, please contact James City County Police at 757-566-0112 or Detective Wilson with Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-873-1554.