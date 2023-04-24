James City County woman accused of running unlicensed daycare where infant died

A grand jury indicted Kimberly Henretty on charges of abuse & neglect of children, cruelty and injury to children and operating a daycare program without a license.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County woman turned herself in after she was charged with running an unlicensed daycare where an infant died last year, police said.

A grand jury indicted 59-year-old Kimberly Henretty on charges of abuse and neglect of children, cruelty and injury to children and operating a daycare program without a license.

According to the James City County Police Department, first responders were called to the 5000 block of Thomas Court on August 9, 2022, for a report of a 4-month-old baby who was in cardiac arrest.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner reported the child's cause of death was Sudden Unexplained Infant Death (SUID).

Police said it was discovered that 10 children, all under the age of 5, were being cared for by Henretty in a private childcare center run out of her home. Investigators later determined Henritty was not licensed to run the childcare center.