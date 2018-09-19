KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WVEC) — Residents in Knotts Island started cleaning their homes from floodwaters on Wednesday.

The south wind pushed water into neighborhoods and forced it inside homes. On Cason Point Road, some of the water was just beginning to recede.

Joan Brown, a resident, said it’s the first time she has been able to see her front yard in days. Her entire driveway was flooded earlier this week.

“We didn’t expect it again. We had it a few weeks ago, but we didn’t expect it again and it happened again. So we’re dealing with it again this will be the second time in a few short months,” said Brown.

She spent the morning cleaning up around her yard. She's not the only one dealing with it the problem, her chickens had to leave their flooded coop.

“We’ve had to deal with bringing all our animals in because of course chickens can’t swim so they’re just free roaming right now,” said Brown.

For some people, it was worse. Just next door, her mother and stepfather had to evacuate.

Flood waters crept inside of their home and damaged their kitchen and dining room. Their garage was flooded and mold was beginning to grow on the first floor of the house. Her mom’s barn was underwater.

Down the street, their neighbor, Shannon Brooks directly faces the Knotts Island Channel. The flood water crept up beyond his backyard.

“My garage had a little bit of damage as far as things floating around a little bit of mud getting in,” said Brooks.

He was also busy trying to get it cleaned up.

“I’ve made a couple loads to the dump today. The yard had wood and debris in it but we’re picking it up.”

For Brown, the clean-up process had some surprises along the way.

“We saw a lot of snakes, saw a lot of fish jumping out of the water. It was pretty funny, you gotta laugh sometimes, right,” said Brown.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC