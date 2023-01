Police say no one was injured, and a Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman confirms the school lockdown ended around noon.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lakeview Elementary School went on a brief external lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting nearby.

Portsmouth police confirm officers responded to a 10:40 a.m. call about shots fired near the 1300 block of Horne Avenue, where the school is located.

Police say no one was injured, and a Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman confirms the school lockdown ended around noon.