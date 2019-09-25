VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After five decades at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, The Raven restaurant is closing its doors.

Not much has changed in 51 years. It's all the same from wood paneling to the stained glass lamps.

Ricky Dunnington opened The Raven with his twin brother Bobby back in 1968. They were 21-years-old.

He said there are a lot of memories here, and a lot of history.

"That's the original menu," Dunnington said pointing to a plaque on the wall. "Hamburger was 70 cents. Same one we serve today... Draft beer was a quarter, canned beer was 35 cents."

Now, the twins are 72-years-old, and they're ready to close this chapter of their lives.

Cheryl Weinberger has worked at The Raven for more than eight years, after starting on her birthday.

"This actually will not be a restaurant any longer," Weinberger explained to a table of customers. "The people that bought it also bought the hotel across the street and the lot next to us. So whatever it's going to be it's going to be related to that hotel."

She told 13News Now she's met her fair share of characters throughout the years.

"I've heard everything from this is where we had dinner when we got married, to that's the booth that you break up with your girlfriend in, and that's the booth that you got a new girlfriend in," she said with a laugh.

For loyal customers, this place is a big part of their lives.

Many customers said they've been coming to The Raven since it first opened.

Others said they come weekly to get their favorites. They said it's about more than the food, it's about the memories.

Many are glad the owners, their long-time friends, are ready to enjoy their golden years.

Bill Harvill was enjoying lunch with his friends Marsha Spain, and Jeff and Kathy Smith. They know the owners. Harvill and Jeff Smith went to high school with the Dunnington's.

Harvill said he's been coming to the restaurant "probably since '70."

Smith added: "We're glad to see our buddies getting some rest."

Weinberger called the closing bittersweet.

"I know they're ready to relax," she said. "I don't blame them. 51 years is a long time to do anything."

The Raven is shutting its doors for good on Friday.

"No regrets," Dunnington said. "It's been a lot of fun. Time to move on."

Twin brothers Ricky and Bobby Dunnington opened The Raven in 1968.

Dana Smith