NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — For the last three months, it’s been ours.

Round and round, taking us high above downtown Norfolk, the SkyStar observation wheel has been welcomed and enjoyed by thousands of locals during its time in Hampton Roads.

But all good things eventually come to an end.

The attraction is in its last weekend before crews pack it up and take the 12-story wheel to a new city.

While people are lining up to get one last ride on SkyStar, Gregory Hardison arrived at the Waterside District for one last photo shoot.

“The day they showed up with the trucks I showed up with my camera,” said Hardison.

Hardison has been capturing photos of the wheel almost weekly since it was first constructed back in May.

“I’ve been hanging out with the wheel,” said Hardison. “We’re making sure each other’s safe.”

It’s only fitting that, on the wheel’s last weekend in Norfolk, he come out and take a few dozen photos one last time.

“You can take the same photo 100 times and look at it completely different,” said Hardison.

Officials with SkyStar have not announced the next destination for the attraction.

The final ride in Norfolk is Sunday evening.

