CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Over the weekend, drivers unknowingly put diesel fuel into regular gas tanks.

Diesel fuel was put into a regular-grade gas tank at the terminal that supplies several local gas stations. The mistake impacted three gas stations in Hampton Roads, Sam’s Club in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, and a Costco in Norfolk.

Putting diesel into a regular car is a costly mistake. For an older car, mechanics estimate the fix may cost upwards of 300 dollars. If a new car is impacted, the cost to fix it may range from 500 to 1500 dollars.

According to some Costco customers, they had to file a claim and were told that someone would get back to them in a few days. The customers said they can get their money back for the gas, but it's unclear if they will be reimbursed to get their cars fixed.

One customer, M’kisha Briggs, got gas from Sam's Club. She said her car almost crashed last Thursday driving home from work because of the mix-up. She said she needs the company to fix the issue immediately.

“Like a firecracker, and then it just shut off completely. No power steering, nothing. Thank goodness I was close to the median, so I started my car back up and just gassed it,” said Briggs.

Briggs said she filed a claim with Sam’s Club, and a representative told her it would take some time. She's especially worried about the cost.

“He told me 24-72 hours, and I said, in the meantime, what am I supposed to do? Because I work 6 days a week and I need a car. I don’t have the means, I’m a single parent,” said Briggs.

A spokeswoman from Sam's Club said anyone who pumped diesel into a car that should have had regular gasoline, and experienced a problem, should contact the individual store from which they bought the fuel: Chesapeake 757-465-0082, Virginia Beach 757-631-9791.

Anyone who purchased bad fuel at Costco in Norfolk should contact the store directly at 757-459-4471.

