Lowe's is hiring Charlotte graduates for stores and skilled trade careers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Tuesday that it's looking to hire Charlotte graduates to help fill the skilled trades workforce gap, which is estimated to have 3 million job openings by 2028.
Lowe's said this is a continuation of its effort to hire more than 50,000 store associates this year and offers career advancements at all levels, including through Lowe’s Track to the Trades program, a workforce development initiative that provides career alternatives and company-paid support for more than 1,000 Lowe’s associates annually.
This is all part of Lowe’s national Generation T movement to rebuild the skilled trades industry and add 100,000 tradespeople to the workforce over the next decade.
Hiring details include:
- Candidates (18+) can apply on jobs.lowes.com.
- Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.
Charlotte Lowe’s locations:
- 217 IVERSON WAY / CHARLOTTE , NC 28203
- 1100 CHANCELLOR PARK DR. / CHARLOTTE , NC 28213
- 8192 SOUTH TRYON STREET / CHARLOTTE , NC 28273
- 5310 BALLANTYNE COMMONS PARKWAY / CHARLOTTE , NC 28277
- 2115 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PARKWAY / MATTHEWS , NC 28105
- 8826 ALBEMARLE ROAD / CHARLOTTE , NC 28227
