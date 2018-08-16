PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man on Wednesday for shooting and killing a 46-year-old Navy veteran inside his home.

The deadly shooting occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning on Floyd Street. Just before 2 a.m. Kimberly Banks-Reynolds came home from work to find her husband, Tommy Lamont Reynolds shot inside their house.

“I just happened to be walking in the house, and I saw him lying on the ground, full of blood, and I said, ‘babe hold on, please breath,’ and he just had this look on his face like, 'I’m gone sorry,'” said Kimberly.

When officers arrived, they found Reynolds suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, officers arrested 26-year-old Tommie L. Banks of Portsmouth. He was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Banks was arrested Wednesday night just after 7 p.m by detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the Street Crimes Unit.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“He was an awesome grandfather he will be truly missed,” Kimberly Banks-Reynolds said about her husband of 30 years. “I am heartbroken, I really am.”

The couple had three children together and seven grandchildren.

“Funniest person you’ll meet in your life,” said daughter Tierra Reynolds.

“All of my friends called him dad or pops, loved everybody, everybody showed him love. He was just great,” said son Terrell Reynolds.

The family said Reynolds was originally from New Orleans, and he served as a cook in the Navy. He loved his country just as much as he loved his family. Kimberly said she’ll miss everything about him.

“His laugh, his smile, his comforting ways,” said Kimberly.

Every day the couple would tell each other, “I love you to the moon and stars and back again.”

Kimberly said she wants the person who took that away from her to pay for what they did.

Banks is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth City Jail.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC