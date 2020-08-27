Man charged after road rage crash escalates to highway shooting in Newport News

After two cars were involved in a road rage incident on the MMMBT, they crashed. Then, a man stepped out of one car and started shooting at the other.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man faces several attempted murder and weapons charges after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting on the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

State police got a complaint around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday about a highway shooting on I-664 northbound on the MMMBT.

Investigators say it started as a case of road rage between two cars driving on the bridge, which led to a minor crash.

After the crash, the driver of one of the cars shot at the other car several times. Shortly after, Newport News police and a special agent with Virginia State Police arrested the man.

No one was injured in the crash or the shooting.

Police identified him as 40-year-old Marion Washington. He was booked at the Newport News City Jail with no bond.

Authorities initially charged him with malicious wounding, but after meeting with the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, more charges were taken out.

In addition to the malicious wounding charge, Washington also faces four counts of attempted murder in the second degree and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.