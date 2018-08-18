NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was convicted on Friday of child neglect after his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter was killed in May.

The 2-year-old, Evalyyn Arnold, suffered severe injuries and was found unresponsive on May 25, 2017. Medics took her to The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters where she initially was in critical condition.

The toddler died three days later.

The father of the two-year-old is thankful that his daughter will finally have justice.

“Hell, that’s all there is to describe it, hell. To wait hours in court in what’s supposed to be two days, and ends up lasting four days, that’s hell,” said Brandon Arnold, the father of Evalyyn Arnold.

After hours of deliberation, Robert Griffis was convicted on four felony counts: aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, child abuse and child neglect.

Dr. Michelle Clayton, a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse cases, examined the toddler’s body after she was admitted to the hospital and was present for the autopsy.

Clayton said the toddler had several bruises on her face and injuries to her scalp caused by blunt force trauma. Clayton also said the little girl had brain swelling, caused by suffocation.

“It’s hard not to snap and go after him. I want to, but I promised my grandma right before she passed away, when I laid her down, that I wasn’t going to do anything stupid, and I’m trying to hold to my word. I didn’t want to do anything stupid in court,” said Arnold

The toddler was in the care of Griffis and her mother, Destiny Martin, who Griffis was dating. Martin has also been charged with child abuse and is scheduled to begin her trial later this summer.

“I wish I could have her back, but there ain't, it kills me, every day knowing my little girl is going to miss out on so much growing up, she was only two-years-old and three weeks,” said Arnold.

Arnold said he had trust in the child’s mother but had been warned about Griffis.

“I got phone calls from his own brother and his own family warning me, telling me not to trust him around my own kid. He’s already been investigated two other times on kids before,” said Arnold.

The broken father fought back the tears as he described to 13News Now what he’s going to miss most about his daughter.

“Her smiles, how she was happy and how she would have a glow to her,” said Arnold.

Griffis’ sentencing will come at a later date.

