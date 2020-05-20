Man dies after losing control of car on I-464 in Norfolk

State Police haven't released the driver's cause of death.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police released details about an accident that took place on I-464 early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of I-464 and Main Street in Norfolk just after 7 a.m. after a single-vehicle accident was reported.

Investigators learned that the driver of the car that crashed was traveling southbound on the interstate when he lost control, ran off the roadway and drove down into the overpass on Main Street.

The car ended up settling against the overpass pillar.

The driver, 59-year-old Jerry Benton, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Police haven't released the cause of Benton's death yet, including if it was related to a medical emergency or the accident.