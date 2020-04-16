Man found dead in house that caught fire in Virginia Beach

Authorities found a man dead inside a home on Harton Road in Virginia Beach where a fire started.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died in a Virginia Beach house fire on Thursday morning. He was the only person in the home at the time.

The home is on Harton Road in the Birchwood Neighborhood off of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said the fire started just after 10 a.m., and firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire by Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Fire Battalion Chief, Michael Hopkins, said this is a well covered area and it only took crews about three minutes to get to the scene.

“We got reports that someone was inside the house," Hopkins said. "We immediately started searching and once we came across the individual obviously deceased, we left him in place until the investigation is completed.”

Neighbor Monica Hill said when she looked out her front window this morning, she saw smoke coming from the house down the street.

“I heard all of the fire trucks, and they just kept going and going, and they got really close,” Hill said.

The whole situation is extremely very sad, Hill said. She told 13News Now that the man’s family also lives in the neighborhood

“Just knowing that the victim’s mom came outside and saw the fire and knew her child was in there. I just can’t imagine,” she said.