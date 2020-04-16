Crews battle two-alarm fire at Thirsty Camel restaurant in Norfolk

The fire started in the kitchen of the Thirsty Camel restaurant, officials said. Crews were able to bring the massive fire under control.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an Ocean View restaurant overnight.

The call came in around 1:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue.

An employee at a 7-Eleven across the street called in the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control sometime after 3:40 a.m., officials said. Crews will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots.

There was no one in the building at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported.