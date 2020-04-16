x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

norfolk

Crews battle two-alarm fire at Thirsty Camel restaurant in Norfolk

The fire started in the kitchen of the Thirsty Camel restaurant, officials said. Crews were able to bring the massive fire under control.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an Ocean View restaurant overnight.

The call came in around 1:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue.

The fire started in the kitchen of the Thirsty Camel restaurant, officials said.

An employee at a 7-Eleven across the street called in the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control sometime after 3:40 a.m., officials said. Crews will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots.

There was no one in the building at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: Virginia Beach Fire Chief says no firefighters tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by coronavirus

RELATED: 77 Jacksonville firefighters sidelined as COVID-19 impacts second fire station

RELATED: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Beach dispatchers working hard to keep everyone safe