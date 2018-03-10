A man is expected to survive after getting shot during an attempted robbery at a Virginia Beach Harris Teeter.

Police rushed to the scene at 5060 Ferrell Parkway Monday at 12:43 a.m. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

An employee on scene told police that three men walked into the store and tried to rob the place. The suspects ran away empty handed. We're told all three suspects were wearing dark clothing and face masks. At least one suspect was armed.

At this time, there is no further suspect information or a possible suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

