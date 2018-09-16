ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — Several school districts in northeastern North Carolina will remain closed or open on a delay Tuesday morning.

According to a statement by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools, while flooding does not affect everyone, the areas impacted do include a large portion of the city and county.

The flooding is caused by rising water, and not rain.

"We understand the frustration behind our decision to close school again today, but we must make these decisions with the safety of our students and staff as the priority. The flooded roads simply make travel and transportation unsafe" the school district said in a statement.

Tuesday will be an optional teacher workday with a two-hour delay for staff. All 10, 11 and 12-month employees should report or take leave. All other employees should not report on Tuesday.

The school district will decide on whether to open Wednesday later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile in Dare County, class is canceled for students who attend schools in Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo. Schools in Cape Hatteras will reopen on Tuesday.

In Currituck County, schools are closed for students, while staff may report for an optional workday on a two-hour delay, if possible. Staff who are unable to travel due to road conditions are asked to contact their supervisor.

Wednesday will continue to be a workday for Currituck's K-8 schools. Both Currituck County High School and JP Knapp Early College have regular school days, as of now.

Camden County schools are operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday. The school district said September 21 will be used as a make-up day for schools being closed September 12.

