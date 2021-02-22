Missing Virginia Beach woman dies after accidental overdose

Virginia Beach police said Sheena West went missing in Nov. 2020. After she was found dead in Norfolk, a medical examiner confirmed that she accidentally overdosed.

NORFOLK, Va. — A medical examiner has determined that a woman who went missing out of Virginia Beach last year died from an accidental overdose.

Virginia Beach police said a missing person's report was filed for 35-year-old Sheena West in November 2020.

On Nov. 15 of that year, Norfolk police said they found West unresponsive in the 1200 block of Hillside Ave. That's in the Ocean View area. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities began investigating the incident as an undetermined death, but they said no foul play was suspected.

The Tidewater Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that West died from an accidental overdose after lab results revealed she had a mixture of drugs in her system including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.