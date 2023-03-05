Man missing from Chesapeake, police say

William Fellion was last seen in the Greenbrier area of the city near Kempsville Road and Butts Station Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

William Fellion was last seen in the Greenbrier area of the city near Kempsville Road and Butts Station Road. He has been missing since around 8:45 a.m., according to police.

Police said there are concerns for Fellion's safety because he has dementia. Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a senior alert to help police find Fellion

Anyone with information about where Sellion could be is asked to contact the police department at 757-382-6161.

People can also submit a tip by calling 1-888-562-5887 or online using P3 Tips.