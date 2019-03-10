CHESAPEAKE, Va. — AAA Tidewater Virginia is offering a TSA pre-check enrollment pop-up event in October.

The event is open to the public.

From Oct. 7 through 11, you'll be able to visit a temporary "pop-up" TSA pre-check enrollment center at the AAA Travel Center at 111 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.

You'll have to make an appointment online, then visit the enrollment pop-up center.

The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and then from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment.

