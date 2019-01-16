CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree, Inc. is hosting a job fair at its new state-of-the-art Store Support Center located in Chesapeake.

The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 500 Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake.

“We are seeking talented individuals to support a variety of departments as we continue to grow our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Having a team of talented and motivated Associates is critical to our success. Our Company offers numerous opportunities for career development and growth. Now is an exciting time to join our Company.”

The Company plans to fill more than 400 available positions in Merchandising, Global Sourcing, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Supply Chain, Real Estate, Asset Protection, Call Center, Marketing and Store Operations. Representatives from these departments will be on-site to discuss the opportunities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the one-day event and bring several copies of their resume. On-site interviews will be conducted for certain roles.

For more information or to apply online, click here.