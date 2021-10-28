Crews recover 2 bodies from two-story garage fire in Great Bridge section of Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews found two bodies at the scene of a detached garage fire in the 900 Block of North Haven Circle.

Fire officials are seeking answers after a garage located in a Great Bridge neighborhood went up into flames early Thursday morning, leaving two people dead.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called Thursday, Oct. 28, around 5 a.m. to a home in the 900 Block of North Haven Circle.

Crews from Engine 5 arrived at the scene within 8 minutes of receiving the call. They said they found a two-story garage detached from a house, with heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters had the garage fire under control just before 6 a.m.

Captain Bradley said crews found two bodies inside the garage. Officials haven't released any information on their identity at this time.

The Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office and Chesapeake Police Department are working together to investigate the cause of the fire and deaths.