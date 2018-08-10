CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Four abandoned puppies will have a chance for a future, thanks to some concerned citizens and the Chesapeake Fire Department.

On Monday morning, crews from the Station 10A shift assisted in the rescue of the dogs, which were found on the side of the road.

"It's often said that when you're unsure who to call for help, you call the fire department," Chesapeake Fire wrote in a Facebook post thanking the citizens, police officers, and animal control officers who found and took in the abandoned pups.

The animals are now in the care of Chesapeake Animal Control.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC