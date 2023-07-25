Operation Bold Blue Line | Chesapeake police give update on attempt to cut down on crime

In Oct. 2022, Gov. Youngkin announced anti-crime program, Operation Bold Blue Line. As part of grant, CPD and Virginia State Police partnered for joint operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — We’re learning more about efforts to cut down on crime in Chesapeake.

Last year, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced "Operation Bold Blue Line." Now, Chesapeake police officials are shedding light on the impact of the program designed to support law enforcement and keep neighborhoods safe.

On Tuesday, local law enforcement gave a presentation to city council members on efforts made possible through the initiative. The multi-million program aims to funnel resources and money to back law enforcement efforts in Virginia.

Chesapeake is one of 12 cities, including five in Hampton Roads, specifically targeted under "Operation Ceasefire" which is an effort under “Operation Bold Blue Line” in partnership with the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

As part of the program, Chesapeake detectives partnered with Virginia State Police in January and April, on joint operations focused on illegal firearms, drugs, and violent offenders.

Over a two-week span in January, Chesapeake police officials said they, along with state troopers, served 34 outstanding arrest warrants, seized 13 guns, and issued more than 40 felony charges.

Then during a three-week stretch in April, the joint effort led to the arrests of 36 people with outstanding warrants, four seized guns, and 34 new felonies.

Police also recovered multiple stolen cars and encouraged overall traffic safety in areas with a high number of calls-for-service, according to data provided by Chesapeake police.

When he announced Operation Blue Line in October 2022, Gov. Youngkin said he hoped the initiative would help reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crimes, by working to recruit officers, raise their pay, and invest in community partnerships.

The program also aims to support prosecutors and provide more resources for victims and witnesses.