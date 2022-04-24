Chesapeake police warn of latest phone scam

If you receive a call from this number that says they have a warrant or subpoena for you to appear in court, it isn't real.

If you've recently received a call from the Chesapeake Police Department's non-emergency phone number, it's probably a scam.

On Sunday, the department wanted to alert the public that if they receive a call from the number, which is 757-382-6161, that says they have a warrant or subpoena to appear in court, it isn't real.

The message then asks you to contact a different number for more information.

"The Chesapeake Police Department does not contact citizens for these purposes that would direct them to another phone number or website link," the department said in a statement.

"The Chesapeake Police Department does not solicit citizens for monetary purposes to avoid arrest or detention."