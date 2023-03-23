Chesapeake schools pilot new student IDs to increase school security

The new IDs track students while they ride the bus, allow them to check out books, and buy lunch.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School safety remains top of mind for parents across Hampton Roads.

To help increase security, Chesapeake school administrators are rolling out new ID badges as part of a pilot program for students at Norfolk Highlands Primary.

Students who take the bus use the ID to check in when they arrive, and again once they leave. School administrators can watch in real-time to make sure students are arriving safely.

"Especially at a young age, students can get distracted talking to their friends and go in the wrong direction," said David Benson, the director of transportation for Chesapeake Public School Division.

If a student is not where they are supposed to be, school leaders can alert their family immediately.

"My third grader is very responsible, so we have never had any issues with her, but I know for some families, this could be helpful," said Caitlin Heffelfinger, a parent at Norfolk Highlands Primary. "I think it's a good idea."

Students can also use the ID cards for other purposes. The cards are used to check out books in the library and to buy meals in the cafeteria.

"I like my ID card because I can buy ice cream with it," said Laila Jones, a 6-year-old student.

School administrators said students are only using the cards at Norfolk Highlands Primary, and the students will use them for the rest of the year.