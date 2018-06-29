CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Football Camp is about lessons on and off the field. Kids can come out to the camp, and learn how to become the best person they can be.

"This play you might lose, this play you might win, but overall it's how you react from winning and losing that will define the person and that's kind of what we teach them here," said Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan. He said around 150 kids are attending the free camp.

"When I was younger I came to this camp... pretty much not soul-searching, but trying to better myself as a football player and a young man. Since I came out here it's been a blessing," said Cam'Ron, a former camper who is now mentor.

"I have 46 scholarships, full ride for football, committed to Virginia Tech for Football as of right now. And coming back to give back to the community is just great," he added.

