New businesses, community expansion on the horizon in Chesapeake

During his state of the city address, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West announced new restaurants and businesses expansion across the area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Mayor Rick West's state of the city address focused on the "Magic of Chesapeake."

He announced new restaurant and entertainment businesses in the Summit Pointe area and development projects in other areas like South Norfolk and Western Branch.

“The magic of Chesapeake is still just as strong today as it was in 1963,” Mayor West said, referring to the year of the city's founding.

Many ribbon cuttings are in the city of Chesapeake’s future.

“Summit Pointe continues to grow into what I think will be the number one town center in the region,” West said.

The mayor announced three new businesses are coming to Summit Pointe: food spots Union Taco and Toastique are on the way, and XGolf, an entertainment simulation center.

“Any business that can help with my golf game is welcome in Chesapeake!” West said.

South Norfolk is getting new additions. West said they are working on designs to build Chesapeake’s first community swimming pool in the area and a new city building to pull together services currently spread around the area.

“We hope it will act as a catalyst for bringing further development, new local businesses, new local restaurants,” West said.

The city had a tragic end to 2022, with a mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, off of Battlefield Boulevard. Six people lost their lives.

“The Walmart incident was one of our darkest moments of this community,” West said.

The mayor said first responders used their training to jump into action that day. He announced the city is still working on a state-of-the-art public safety training center and said they are in the design phase.

“The good news is the first phase is fully funded,” West said. “And we are accelerating even the second phase because our city council is 100% behind the facility. We do believe that good training really makes a difference.”