Chesapeake tobacco shop cited $13,000 for violating Virginia's new hemp laws; businesses across VA rack up civil penalty fines

The total civil penalty fines surpass $200,000 across at least seven businesses in Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake business is one of several enterprises across Virginia that have received alleged violation citations over the state's newly passed hemp laws.

According to documents requested through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Chesapeake Tobacco & Vape shop was fined $13,000 in civil penalties related to improper permitting and mislabeling of hemp-derived products in the store.

On July 1, the new statewide regulations took effect, limiting the types of hemp-derived products that are now legally accessible in the state. Among the prohibition of synthetically derived products are THC limits per product and the establishment of a 25 to 1 CBD to THC ratio.

Five edible hemp products offered on its shelves violated Virginia Food and Drink Law, according to VDACS.

They are:

3CHI Pink Lemonade Drink Enhancer 25 mg Delta 8 THC 10 pouches

3CHI Tangerine Lime Drink Enhancer 25 mg Delta 8 THC 10 pouches

Pineapple Chill Delta 8 50 mg liquid

Just CBD Sugar Free Gummy Worms 3000 mg CBD

Twisted Delta 8 Tincture Natural 1000 mg

The report goes on to say "Products [A,B,C,E] contained more than 2mg of THC per package", and did not have an age restriction statement on the label.

“We can go after certain aspects of mislabeled products, products not tested and not even with the right levels of what they say they have, no problem. Let’s regulate that, let's have VDACS come in and take those off the market. But this is now across the board, where we're taking products that are maybe good as well, off the shelves," said Jason Amatucci, President of the Virginia Hemp Coalition.

Footing the bill

The Chesapeake business, which did not respond to comment for this story, appears to be the first and only business cited in the Hampton Roads region as of 7/31.

However, there are a total of seven non-compliance notices sent across Virginia by VDACS, most of which are in the Southwestern and Central regions of the state.

In total, the civil penalties amount to $221,000.

A Gate City enterprise, Tobacco Discount, faces civil penalties in the amount of $97,500. All enterprises have the chance to reduce their fines substantially if they pay within a certain time frame.

Those other businesses are:

Tobacco Discount, Gate City

Tobacco World. Warrenton

Skyline Cigar & Vape, Warrenton

N2U, Galax

Montgomery Tobacco & Vape, Christiansburg

Chesapeake Tobacco & Vape, Chesapeake

Cherry Hill Tobacco & Vape, Galax

Amatucci said he expects citations to become more frequent as Virginia lawmakers work toward a budget compromise.