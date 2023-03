Police say Aubree Weinschel was last seen Thursday at around 3 p.m. near the area of Providence Road and Campostella Road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are asking for the community's help in finding an 11-year-old "runaway."

Police say Aubree Weinschel was last seen Thursday at around 3 p.m. near the area of Providence Road and Campostella Road.

Police believe she may be traveling by foot toward Norfolk.

Aubree is 5'2" and 120 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a cream sweater and tan pants.