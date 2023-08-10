Chesapeake woman offers hope to those facing mental health challenges in new book

In 2022, Jameela Dorsey said she was very depressed and had little hope for the future. A year later, she released a book detailing her journey.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and one woman from Chesapeake is sharing her journey of hope in a new book.

Jameela Dorsey, also known as Mella Belle, is 22 years old, a mother, and an advocate for mental health.

“I have been through a lot of things,” Dorsey said. “Emotionally [and] mentally, starting with me being a teen mom at 15.”

Dorsey said she worked two jobs to support her daughter. However, she said things became challenging last year after losing one of those positions. Dorsey said she became depressed and wanted to take her own life.

“A lady pulled up and said, 'Please don’t do that.' She was like, 'Can I hug you, please? Can I hug you?' And I was like, 'Oh my god, she sees me.'”

Dorsey said she was taken to a psychiatric center after the encounter, where she spent three days. While there, she found inspiration to write her book, How to Beat the Odds: Creating a Warrior Mindset.

“I started writing it in there. I got an idea. I spent a lot of time with God and was like, 'I’m going to write a book. I’m going to write a book about this [experience],'” Dorsey said.

Almost a year later, Dorsey released her first book in September 2023. She said she hopes her book will help others overcome challenging times.

“It will never rain forever, and I want them [people] to understand that eventually, it will get better if you take control of your thoughts," Dorsey said.