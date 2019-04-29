Don Carey III, a former Norfolk State football player, announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

The 32-year-old former defensive back for the Detroit Lions also announced that he plans to run for Chesapeake City Council in 2020.

“Beyond grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing in the NFL. Now it’s time to turn the page for a new chapter in my life. My wife and I have dedicated our lives to the service of our communities. We are excited to continue to work in Chesapeake as we seek to earn your vote in this upcoming 2020 city council race,” said Don Carey III.

For the past several years, Don and his wife have led a nonprofit organization called the REECH Foundation, which stands for Reaching, Education and Empowering Children.

Last year, over 300 young men and women, ages six to 17 enjoyed a free event that included football drills with NFL players outside on the field, while learning and interacting with local companies from the Hampton Roads area in the STEAM industry inside of Joe Echols Hall.

Click here to see Carey's Norfolk State football bio from 2007. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 before playing for the Detroit Lions from 2011 to 2018.