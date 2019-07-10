CHESAPEAKE, Va. — HRSD crews continue working to complete repairs on a sanitary sewer force main at the intersection of Kempsville Road and Stillwater Drive.

Sampling from nearby waters after the spill showed that it is contained within the stormwater retention pond adjacent to Kempsville Road and the Great Bridge Bypass.

Lisa Bolen with HRSD said about 106,200 gallons of sewage has leaked into the retention pond. After an update on Monday, crews believe that a small amount of diluted sewage from the stormwater retention pond may have reached the intercostal waterway in the vicinity of the Great Bridge Lock Park.

Residents should avoid contact and use of the waters from the stormwater retention pond and vicinity of Great Bridge Lock Park until further notice.

"While our project team works diligently around the clock to correct this issue and minimize its impacts, you may experience some traffic delays, odor, and noise associated with construction. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience," HRSD said.

