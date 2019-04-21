CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire Department said a fire at Indian River Residential Care Community was quickly extinguished Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched around 12:03 p.m. to 1012 Justis Street where they found fire on the "exterior extending into the building."

Capt. Jacob Newton said a sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading inside.

The fire was extinguished and the residents are safe.

The cause is under investigation.

