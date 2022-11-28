Chesapeake police: One dead, one hurt after incident at apartment

When police arrived to the scene, they found a woman who had died and a man who was seriously hurt and unconscious.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday night.

According to police, they responded to the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard around 11 p.m. for a welfare check at an apartment.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman who had died and a man who was seriously hurt and unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital, and his condition isn't known at this time.

No names have been released at this time.

Police believe that this incident was domestic, and that there is no threat to the community.