Police: Man shot, woman hurt in domestic incident in Chesapeake

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of George Washington Highway North around 3:15 p.m., according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Officers found a man, who had been shot, and a woman with injuries to her face, according to police.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital. As of Saturday night, police said he is in stable condition.

Woman received treatment at the scene.

Police say the shooting is domestic in nature, and they identified the gunman.