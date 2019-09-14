CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School of Rock opened its newest school in Chesapeake on Saturday.

The school focuses on performance-based music education.

School of Rock Chesapeake is owned and operated by Eric and Jennifer Lonning, who also own School of Rock Virginia Beach.

Both have a music background and fulfilled their dream of teaching children by opening both schools.

"Music should be accessible to everyone and we are excited to offer music education to students through School of Rock," said Lonning.

"We are thrilled to expand the School of Rock concept into Chesapeake. By opening more locations we amplify our ability to connect more kids to other like-minded young rockers that are passionate about music and art, provide more job opportunities in our community and form more partnerships with local businesses, venues and vendors."

School of Rock provides students of all ages music lesson experience, which includes guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons and piano lessons.

Students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa.

The new school is located at 1032 Volvo Parkway.

