CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are in critical condition after a serious crash overnight in Chesapeake.

Dispatch confirmed a car hit a person around 11:30 p.m. in the Bowers Hill area near Route 58 on Interstate 664.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

