CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house fire in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake left two people hurt on Friday.

Chesapeake fire crews responded to the fire sometime after 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the front door of the home and bedroom.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A dog escaped from the fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said parts of the home will be re-occupied.