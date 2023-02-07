Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation

The facility was fined $13,840 for failing to provide running water for an employee.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month.

According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigations discovered that the postal facility had failed to pay their water bills dating back to February of 2022.

As a result, water was shut off and then wasn't restored until the day after OSHA visited.

"Employers must ensure a safe and healthful workplace by making sure workers have access to water for drinking and sanitation,” OSHA Area Director Brian Rizzo said.

“U.S. Postal Service management responsible for this facility should have acted more quickly to protect employee health.”