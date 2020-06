Chesapeake police officers said Ravyn Bates left home in Great Bridge to go camping with her two dogs. No one has heard from her since May 31.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said they were trying to find a woman who left home in Great Bridge to go on a camping trip on May 31. Since that time, no one has seen or heard from her.

They released pictures of her as well as a car similar to the one she would have been driving at the time.