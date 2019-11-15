CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 21-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot overnight in Chesapeake.

Police responded around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Acorn Street. That area is near G.W. Carver Intermediate School.

Officers found the woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK- U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.