17-year-old girl shot in Hampton, neighbor shares audio of gunshots from home security

The shooting comes almost a year after 22-year-old Hampton man was shot to death in the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Prestwick Way.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton neighborhood is on edge after a 17-year-old girl was shot while walking in the area Monday night. Police said the bullets came from a passing car.

Officers said the girl was walking in the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way.

One man who lives off Nickerson Boulevard shared the audio from his home security camera with 13News Now. You can hear up to nine gunshots. It’s unclear how many bullets hit the girl.

Neighbors said violence is getting more common in this area. William West lives around the corner from where police said the girl was shot.

“A 17-year-old girl, 7:30 at night, still light out... it's senseless,” West said. “Totally uncalled for.”

West remembers a murder almost one year ago, near his home. The Hampton Police Division has arrested Kaleb Nicol in connection with a homicide that occurred on May 12, 2019.

The teenage girl walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers do not know if this shooting was random or targeted, but said the girl is cooperating.

Detectives are reviewing the home security video and other surveillance videos in the area. West believes the violence stems from activity happening at an apartment complex across the street from his home. He said something needs to change, before someone else gets hurt.

“In the Bridgeport apartments, ever since Lincoln Park closed down it's gotten worse,” West said. “It doesn't scare me to come home or leave, I just wish they could do something about the area.”