International group hands out 250 backpacks to students in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The International WeLoveU Foundation gave away 250 backpacks and school supplies to students in Hampton on Thursday morning.

The donation event happened at Bassette Elementary School, which is in the Wythe part of the city.

The donation is part of the foundation's initiative to "alleviate families from the financial burden of back-to-school expenses and bring happiness to students kicking off the new school year.