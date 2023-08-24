x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

International group hands out 250 backpacks to students in Hampton

The donation is part of the foundation's initiative to "alleviate families from the financial burden of back-to-school expenses."
Credit: weedezign - stock.adobe.com
Close up backpack at back of woman traveler walking on street to sightseeing town,Travel concept,leave copy space for adding text.

HAMPTON, Va. — The International WeLoveU Foundation gave away 250 backpacks and school supplies to students in Hampton on Thursday morning.

The donation event happened at Bassette Elementary School, which is in the Wythe part of the city.

RELATED: Where school divisions across the state stand as Virginia Beach rejects transgender resolution

The donation is part of the foundation's initiative to "alleviate families from the financial burden of back-to-school expenses and bring happiness to students kicking off the new school year. 

The foundation carries out drives to donate in schools in New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia, Illinois, and Connecticut.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

International group hands out 250 backpacks to students in Hampton

Before You Leave, Check This Out