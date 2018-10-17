A 20-year-old Hampton man has succumbed to his injuries Tuesday after a shooting on Kecoughtan Road.

According to the Hampton Police Division, Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 8:45 p.m. on Monday. On the scene, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jacoby Austin Behny. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday at a local hospital.

Officials haven't released any suspect information at this time.

Hampton Police detectives continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident and encourage anyone who may have information to contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111.

