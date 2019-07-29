HAMPTON, Va. — The mother of a Hampton toddler who disappeared and was later found dead will remain behind bars.

At a hearing Monday, a judge denied bond for Julia Tomlin.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell called her unstable, a flight risk and a danger to the community. Tomlin's public defender argued that her client does not have a long criminal history and is not a danger to anyone.

Police arrested Tomlin last month in connection with her son Noah’s disappearance. The 2-year-old's body was eventually found at the Hampton-NASA steam plant.

Tomlin is currently charged with several counts of felony child neglect. However, no one has been charged in Noah's death at this time.

Bell said more charges could be filed once the medical examiner's report on Noah is completed. The district administrator for the Chief Medical Examiner said the report will take 12 to 14 weeks.