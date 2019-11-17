HAMPTON, Va. — Buckroe Fishing Pier is closed after a loose barge hit the pier on Sunday, according to Hampton Police Division.

Police officials said in a tweet the loose barge struck the pier but it's unknown how much damage it sustained.

Police didn't give an exact time on when the accident happened.

Division of Fire & Rescue, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, and U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene.

The 709-foot pier is located near Point Comfort Road, in the same area as the previous pier which was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel, according to the city of Hampton. The pier is supported by concrete pilings with wooden decks and railings.

Police said residents should stay away from the area.

