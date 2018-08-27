HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A boat docked at a Hampton marina caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out on board a 40-foot boat shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Marina Road. Approximately 300 gallons of fuel were on board at the time of the fire.

Thirty-five firefighters from nine Hampton Fire units responded to put out the blaze, and hazmat crews are also on scene to contain the fuel that spilled into the water. The fire was put out by 4:12 a.m.

No other boats were involved, and firefighters say there was minor damage to the pier. The boat sank and will need to be pulled out of the water.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

